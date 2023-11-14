UAE rulers offer condolences to Saudi King over passing of Prince Yazeed bin Saud

With massive deals, prizes and dining discounts, there is plenty to do for residents of the emirate while celebrating the festival of lights
Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent messages of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, over the passing of Prince Yazeed bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers, Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Quwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.
The Crown Princes and deputy rulers also sent similar cables to the King Salman.
