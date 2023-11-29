UAE: Ruler of Ajman pardons 143 inmates ahead of Union Day

Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 11:29 AM Last updated: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 11:30 AM

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the release of 143 prisoners from punitive and correctional institutions in Ajman ahead of the 52nd Union Day.

The inmates of various nationalities were selected based on good conduct and behaviour.

The gesture is part of the Ajman Ruler's keenness to give prisoners an opportunity to start a new life and bring joy to their families.

Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, extended his thanks and appreciation to the Ajman Ruler, expressing his hope that this gesture will give the pardoned prisoners a chance to get back to their families and reintegrate positively into society.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has also ordered the release of 1,018 inmates who meet the conditions for amnesty, on the same occasion.

