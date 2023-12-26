UAE royal passes away: UAQ Ruler mourns death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Abdullah

Published: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 9:44 AM Last updated: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 10:18 AM

The Umm Al Quwain royal court on Tuesday announced that Sheikh Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Saeed Al Mualla passed away this morning.

In a statement, the office of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, mourned Sheikh Ahmed's death.

The funeral prayer will be held today after Zuhr at the Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque in Umm Al Quwain's Al Ras area.

