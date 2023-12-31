UAE royal passes away on December 31

The festival has introduced a range of natural and homemade products, showcasing the versatility of honey and its wax
The Presidential Office mourns the late Sheikha Mahra bint Khalid bin Sultan Al Nahyan, mother of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Saeed Al Nahyan, who passed away on December 31, 2023.
It expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy.
More to follow
ALSO READ:
The festival has introduced a range of natural and homemade products, showcasing the versatility of honey and its wax
The exercise may be accompanied be the movement of military units
The country's veteran storm chaser calls Jebel Jais a winter wonderland
The Dubai Crown Prince appreciates the event showcasing Hatta as a unique and authentic destination featuring exceptional tourist sites
The extradition was carried out with the approval of UAE's Minister of Justice
Inam disclosed that this victory came as a surprise, as he had opted for a change from his usual calculated approach
Shamseer is hoping to fulfil his long-cherished dream of starting his own business
The robust economic growth experienced by the emirate had a notable impact on foreign investment which witnessed a significant 9.7 per cent increase