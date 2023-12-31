UAE royal passes away on December 31

Published: Sun 31 Dec 2023, 12:15 PM Last updated: Sun 31 Dec 2023, 1:20 PM

The Presidential Office mourns the late Sheikha Mahra bint Khalid bin Sultan Al Nahyan, mother of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Saeed Al Nahyan, who passed away on December 31, 2023.

It expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy.

More to follow

