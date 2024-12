Photo: WAM

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has offered condolences on the passing of Salem Musabah Khamis Al Neyadi.

Sheikh Theyab attended Umm Ghafah Majlis, Al Ain City, and extended his deepest sympathies to the family for their loss, wishing them solace.

