UAE: Road closure announced for parade rehearsal in Ras Al Khaimah

The Ras Al Khaimah Police will conduct a rehearsal for the 53rd Eid Al Etihad Parade. The rehearsal involving military units will lead to closure of the main road at Corniche Al Qawasim.

The road will be closed for two hours — from 8.30am to 10.30m — on Friday when the rehearsal will be held.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police has urged the public to take alternative routes during the road closure.