UAE: Rewarded for my good deeds, says Dh10 million Big ticket winner

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 8:59 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 9:29 PM

Raisur Rahman, who has won a Dh10 million grand prize in the Big Ticket live draw series 264 in Abu Dhabi, said he started trying his luck in lotteries since last year and that too on the insistence of his friend. The Indian expat, who came to Dubai in 2005, also said the unexpected windfall was a "reward from the Almighty for his good deeds".

Talking to Khaleej Times, Rahman, the CEO of SI Global in Dubai, said: “Many things were happening for me without any difficulty. Even in the most challenging of times, I got work done easily. So, I was asked by my friend to try my luck with lotteries, and that is how the Big Ticket happened. But I was not buying tickets regularly as I felt it best to give that money [for buying tickets] to somebody in need.”

On June 15, he bought the winning ticket number 078319 from the Big Ticket store at the Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi.

“I was going with somebody. I was at Terminal A. I saw a Big Ticket counter. There was a Filipino staff member who persuaded me to buy tickets and promised that my luck would shine. And now I have won,” said Rahman, who need not share the grand prize with anyone.

The 59-year-old believes he won because he had been helping the poor and needy people. "I treat everyone equally and have been doing deeds that have pleased the Almighty. This is a reward for my good work for society.”

Interestingly, Rahman was quite calm and composed when show hosts Richard and Bouchra called him to break the news of winning the grand prize.