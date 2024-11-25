UAE reveals identities of 3 suspects arrested in murder of Moldovan citizen

The ministry said it has begun legal procedures to refer the trio to the Public Prosecution
The UAE has revealed the identities of the three suspects who were arrested in the murder case of Moldovan citizen Zvi Kogan.
According to the Ministry of Interior, the three perpetrators are of Uzbek nationality. Their names are: Olimpi Tohirovic (28), Mahmoud John Abdel Rahim (28), and Azizi Kamilovic (33).
Kogan was an expat residing in the UAE, holding dual nationality with both Moldovan and Israeli passports. He was reported missing by his family on Thursday. UAE authorities launched an investigation, during which his body was discovered.
On Sunday, they announced the arrest of three suspects believed to be involved in the crime.
Authorities have begun initial investigations and are preparing to refer the three accused to the Public Prosecution to complete investigations.
Kogan, who was an emissary for the Chabad Hasidic movement in the UAE, will be laid to rest in Israel.
