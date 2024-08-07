E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE reveals 3 major violations by gold refineries

The Ministry is monitoring businesses to enforce laws that combat money laundering and, counter the financing of terrorism

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 7:16 PM

Last updated: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 7:17 PM

To combat money laundering, the Ministry of Economy is monitoring business to enforce laws and create an attractive environment for business and investment.

The Ministry oversaw designated non-financial businesses and professions, to ensure highest levels of compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing laws in the UAE.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a social media post, the Ministry of Economy revealed some of the major violations committed by gold refineries:


  1. Failure to take necessary measures and procedures to identify risks
  2. Failure to notify the Financial Intelligence Unit of a suspicious transaction report when necessary
  3. Failure to check customer and transaction databases against names listed on terrorism watch lists

Implementing the due diligence policy for responsible gold supply chains enhances the ministry's role in governing the gold sector and the trade and manufacturing of precious metals in the UAE, Abdullah Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy confirmed.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE