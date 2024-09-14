UAE: Restaurant shut down for posing risk to public health in Abu Dhabi

In most Islamic countries, the Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar
A restaurant in Abu Dhabi is being administratively closed for posing "a significant risk to public health".
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) has issued the decision of closing CHABRA Restaurant located in ICAD Residential City in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated legislation.
Furthermore, the capital's food regulatory authority called on residents to call 800-555 if they have any food safety complaints to ensure the safety of the members of the community.
It can also be noted that on September 8, a catering facility was also shut down in Abu Dhabi by the capital's food regulatory authority.
Amir Al Sham Restaurant and Grills located in Abu Dhabi's Khalidiya area was administratively closed by Adafsa.
