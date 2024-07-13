UAE residents 'wasted' Dh16.8 million in rejected Schengen visa applications in 2023: Report

Published: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

UAE residents keen on travelling to Europe “wasted” a whopping Dh16.8 million (€4.19 million) on rejected Schengen visa applications in 2023, according to a recent report.

The number of rejected visa applications from the Emirates last year stood at 22.44 per cent — 25 per cent higher than the previous year, according to Schengen Visa Info, which says it has guided "more than 280 million individuals" since 2013.

Up until June 11, 2024, the cost of a Schengen visa application was nearly Dh320 (€80). Among expenses, there are also service fees that vary according to area. However, effective June 11 this year, the European Commission announced a global increase in the cost of Schengen visas (visa type C) by 12 per cent.

The report states that UAE residents filed a total of 233,932 Schengen visa applications in 2023, which was an increase of 24.97 per cent compared to 2022. Applicants from the country accounted for 2.27 per cent of all visa requests submitted globally, making it the 10th country with the most Schengen visa applications filed last year. They also spent a total of Dh74.9 million (€18.7 million) on Schengen visa applications.

The Schengen visa permits seamless travel across 27 European countries. Germany was the most favoured destination for expats applying from the UAE, with a total of 26,024 visa applications submitted for the country in 2023.

At the same time, it was Germany that rejected most visa applications from the UAE — 6,283 out of 26,024 visas were turned down. Lithuania received the least number of visa applications — 327 — from the UAE.

UAE residents were granted a total of 177,213 Schengen visas in 2023, with Spain granting them the most — 20,843 — with an approval rate of 80.09 per cent.