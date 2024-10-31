UAE: Residents warned of loud noise as preparations begin for military parade in Al Ain

Residents of Al Ain city have been advised to expect high levels of noise starting Friday evening, November 1, due to a military parade. The Ministry of Defence said that the preparations for the 'Union Fortress 10' military parade, scheduled for December in Al Ain City, will start from Friday.

As preparations get underway, the public can expect loud sounds and increased activity from aircraft and armoured vehicles throughout the city.

In coordination with the organising committee, the Ministry is committed to providing a unique live showcase that reflects the dedication and advanced capabilities of the UAE Armed Forces in their mission to protect the nation, its citizens, and its residents.

The military parade aims to enhance the pride of the nation’s citizens and residents in their Armed Forces, highlight military expertise and technologies, and strengthen cooperation between the Ministry of Defence, security agencies, and various government entities in the UAE.