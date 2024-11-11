UAE residents spend up to Dh6,000 on books amid low prices, diverse options at SIBF

Dr. Abdullah Al Hammadi, a specialist in Islamic jurisprudence and an Emirati from Sharjah, pulls a shopping cart through the aisles of Islamic bookshelves at the ongoing Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF). Looking to add to his personal library, Dr. Abdullah has set a budget of Dh6,000 for this year’s exhibition.

"I have been attending the exhibition since its opening; I wait for it every year and build a list ahead of it," he said.

He has already spent Dh2,000, and on Sunday, November 10, he shelled out another Dh2,500 for books of Islamic literature and self-guidance books.

Books in Dr. Abdullah Al Hammadi's trolley

While the fair offers a broad array of books at attractive prices, Dr. Abdullah notes that prices are slightly higher this time than in previous years. "These prices still make it easier to add to my collection, but I have noticed an increase compared to past exhibitions," he remarked, emphasising the importance of curating a diverse selection of titles despite the rising costs.

The 43rd edition of SIBF, which runs until November 17 at the Sharjah Expo Centre, brings together more than 2,500 publishers from 112 countries. The event, inaugurated by Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, highlights efforts to promote the Arabic language and welcomes a culturally international audience.

Afra, Zahra, and Munira's bag

Among the visitors are Khamis Salem and Umm Salem, an Emirati family from Fujairah, who spent nearly Dh2,000 on educational books and children’s literature for their young ones. It has become a tradition for them to attend the Sharjah Book Fair every year, preferring to visit on weekend mornings when the venue is less crowded.

"We enjoy starting our day here, then having lunch while avoiding the crowds," said Umm Salem. This year, she picked books on instinct rather than going by a pre-prepared list. "I really liked most of the books, but I would like to see more options," she added.