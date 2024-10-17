UAE residents rally to help Sharjah family meet visa amnesty deadline, send children to school

Photo: Supplied

A wave of support from UAE residents has given a struggling Sharjah family a lifeline, bringing them closer to regularising their visa status before the looming amnesty deadline.

The family's story, first reported by Khaleej Times on October 9, struck a chord with many, leading to an outpouring support from the community.

Mohammad Anwarul Haq, 53, and his wife, Kousar Aman, have lived in the UAE for decades but faced hardship after Haq, once a small typing centre owner, suffered multiple paralysis attacks, leaving him unable to work. Their visas expired in 2017, and with no income, they were overwhelmed by medical bills and uncertainty.

“Hope had almost disappeared from our lives,” said Kousar, who used to offer salon services but had to stop working after Haq's illness. “But the generosity of UAE' people has brought it back. Thanks to everyone who helped, we can finally think about the future again.”

Their four daughters, aged 13, 11, 9, and 7, have been out of school for years due to the family’s irregular visa status. However, the support they've received since the Khaleej Times story has given them a renewed sense of hope.

Mariam Al Jassmi, an Emirati banker and Smart Life NGO representative, praised the outpouring of support. “The response has been overwhelming. People from all walks of life have stepped in to help. This generosity has allowed the family to make progress toward regularising their status, and they can now also explore treatment options for Haq. Hopefully, the girls can soon return to school.” Haq expressed his gratitude. "I never imagined we’d get a second chance, but thanks to everyone’s kindness, our lives are turning around. I’m deeply thankful for the support that has brought smiles back to our faces." The amnesty programme, which ends on October 30, offers families like Haq’s a chance to regularise their visa status without penalties. ALSO READ: 'If we go back, we will be separated': Sharjah family desperate for support to regularise visa status