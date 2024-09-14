UAE residents choose 'cost-effective' cruises for National Day long weekend

Gul Khan Restaurant quickly gained popularity, renowned for its Chapli kebabs and traditional Pakistani dishes
As the last long weekend of the year inches closer, travel enthusiasts are setting their sights on a growing trend: 'seacations'. With airfares soaring and long waits to secure visas, short cruise holidays that take one across waters of the Arabian Gulf are now becoming all the rage.
This jump in demand for cruises, particularly over long weekends and public holidays, has prompted travel operators to offer enticing packages to attract travellers.
Shamsheed CV, senior consultant for outbound Travel at Wisefox Tourism, highlighted the growing interest in these cruises, noting that they combine affordability and adventure. “Cruise trips have gained significant interest among UAE residents. The demand for such trips is increasing, particularly as airfare to visa-free countries has become more expensive, which increases the overall travel package cost,” said Shamsheed.
“During the National Day holiday, many operators have started offering discounts on these trips. Seacations are becoming more popular because they are cost-effective, and travellers can enjoy various activities. It’s like a floating city where you have all the entertainment you need while sailing.”
While airfare and hotel costs for land-based vacations can quickly add up, cruises offer a single package that often includes accommodations, meals, and entertainment. “This makes them an attractive option for families, couples, and even solo travellers looking for a stress-free break without the hassle of planning every detail,” said Shamsheed.
Shamsheed pointed out that, with the rising costs of travelling to popular tourist destinations such as Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, which do not require a visa for UAE residents, seacations are increasingly seen as a smart alternative. “The demand has increased because travelling to many countries requires visas, and the airfare to visa-free countries is very high. This pushes up the cost of the overall package. Seacations, however, offer an affordable way to enjoy a holiday without the need for visas or high airfare costs,” said Shamsheed.
Recognising this growing trend, cruise operators are capitalising on the opportunity to cater to the local market by tailoring their offerings to meet the needs and preferences of UAE residents. Some travel companies have tied up with international cruise ships to the region, offering exclusive National Day weekend packages.
Libin Varghese, sales director at Rooh Travel and Tourism, said that they are introducing a Singapore-based cruise ship to the UAE for short weekend getaways. “We will have options for two-night and three-night sailings, with prices starting at a cost of Dh1,499. These shorter round trip itineraries will offer comfortable accommodations in a variety of categories, including palace, balcony, ocean view with window, and interior staterooms.”
Varghese also said that the unique entertainment options available on these cruises, are designed to provide an authentic Gulf experience. “We are offering special pricing during the National Day weekend, and the entertainment onboard will be tailored to local cultures, ensuring that travellers feel a deep connection to the region while enjoying their seacation,” he said.
Travel industry executives believe that this combination of affordability, convenience, and variety is what makes seacations such a popular choice, particularly during long weekends like National Day. “We are seeing a growing demand for short, two- and three-night cruises because they provide a perfect escape for people who want to enjoy a holiday without taking too much time off work,” said Varghese.
“With special National Day offers and local entertainment onboard, we are expecting a great response from travellers looking to celebrate the long weekend in style.”
