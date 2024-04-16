UAE residents open homes to stranded strangers through WhatsApp group amid heavy rains

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 11:43 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 11:56 PM

In a heartwarming display of compassion and solidarity, UAE residents rallied together to aid those left stranded by the heavy rainfall.

Through a Rain Support WhatsApp group, individuals opened their homes to strangers, offering shelter and assistance during a time of crisis.

Aslam, an Indian expatriate residing in Sharjah, recounted how the initiative swiftly gained momentum, with scores benefiting from the collective effort. "It's truly remarkable to witness the outpouring of support from our community. This is more than just generosity; it's a testament to the spirit of togetherness that defines the UAE. We're not just helping strangers; we're showing them what it means to be part of our extended family here," he said, highlighting the spirit of benevolence that defines the UAE.

The WhatsApp group, established by the Keralite, became a hub for coordination within hours with participants sharing contact information and locations of available accommodations. The message was simple yet powerful: "Many people are stuck in many places. Free Accommodation. If your house can accommodate one more person tonight, please provide the phone number of the place."

Numerous acts of kindness emerged from the initiative. A Good Samaritan in Business Bay recounted how he was promptly contacted by a European family in need after sharing his details on the platform.

Leasing by example, Aslam himself provided accommodation for two people at his residence in Rolla.

Messages offering assistance flooded the group, with one individual in Ajman announcing, "Free Accommodation Available For 10 people." Meanwhile, a volunteer from Dubai Investment Park, representing the Jebel Ali Community Police, extended a helping hand, stating, "I am in DIP, Jebel Ali. Anyone needs help, please contact me."

Alongside offering places to stay, residents in the group also arranged free rides for families in need, making sure they got to safety despite the challenging conditions.

