UAE: Residents invited to watch Union Fortress 10 military parade, combat exercises

Al Ain is set to host the 'Union Fortress 10' military parade on Saturday, December 14 under the theme "Pride and Loyalty, Pledge and Allegiance, Security and Prosperity".

The parade aims to demonstrate pride in the UAE Armed Forces and recognise their professionalism, efficiency, sacrifices in addressing potential challenges and threats, and unwavering dedication to defending the nation.

Community members are invited to attend the event and share their pride and admiration for the UAE Armed Forces. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness the 'Union Fortress 10' parade live at Al Ain International Airport.

The event will feature several activities including a joint military parade by various formations and units of the armed forces, showcasing their coordinated efforts and high readiness.

Furthermore, there will be field scenarios and exercises that highlight the advanced combat capabilities of the UAE Armed Forces. Key units will demonstrate their advanced military capabilities in rapid intervention operations, highlighting their flexibility and efficiency in defending the nation and safeguarding its security.