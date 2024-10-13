Sun, Oct 13, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 10, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon32°C

UAE residents first to experience world's fastest 5G-Advanced network speed of 62 Gbps

This will pave the way for technology innovations that will make a difference across sectors, within the UAE and across the globe

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

UAE residents are the first to experience landmark speeds globally as the fastest aggregated 5G-Advanced speed of 62 Gbps was announced by e& UAE, the telecommunication arm of e&, ahead of GITEX Global 2024.

e& UAE aggregated multiple carriers across high-band and low-band over simplified architecture, reaching a new record speed of 62 Gbps, by utilising cutting-edge hardware and sophisticated algorithms like MU-MIMO (multi-user, multiple input, multiple output).

In the digital transformation era, this accomplishment will pave the way for technology innovations that will make a difference across sectors, not only within the UAE but also across the globe.


Khalid Murshed, Chief Technology & Information Officer, e& UAE, said: "We are thrilled to announce e& UAE's achievement of the world's fastest 5G-Advanced network speed. With the target of 10Giga nation, we are poised to unleash the boundless potential of technology, empower innovative services and applications that will transform the fabric of society and the economy."

e& UAE is also harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver personalised experiences to customers. Moreover, AI technologies will spearhead intelligent energy-saving initiatives, driving environmental responsibility and technological excellence to new heights.

"By adopting the latest 5G-Advanced solutions, we are not only delivering unparalleled experiences to individuals and organisations today but also paving the way for ultra-high download speeds in the future, amplifying their overall experience," Murshed added.

