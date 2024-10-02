UAE residents spend about Dh7,600 each on healthcare every year, reveals study

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 4:01 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 8:57 PM

Residents in the UAE on an average spend Dh7,600 a year on health, and a majority of them perceive that the healthcare system has improved over the past 10 years and will continue to improve further in the coming decade. This was according to a new study released on Wednesday.

According to a new report from Brand Finance, an overwhelming number – 81 per cent – of residents showed satisfaction with the UAE's healthcare system. Nearly 8 out of 10 – 81 per cent – reported receiving a 'very caring experience' from the country's healthcare system.

Additionally, 84 per cent of residents believe the quality of healthcare in the Emirates has improved over the past decade, with the same percentage expecting continued advancements in the next ten years. This positive public perception underscores the impact of substantial investments in the UAE's healthcare sector.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“In an era where healthcare access and quality are global priorities for government and citizens alike, the UAE's investments in its healthcare system are yielding impressive results,” said Richard Haigh, managing director, Brand Finance.

“However, challenges remain. With an average annual healthcare spend of Dh7,600 ($2,100) per person, 64 per cent of residents still perceive UAE's healthcare as expensive,” said Haigh.

The new research surveyed 2,000 residents, including 21 per cent of citizens and 79 per cent of expatriates.

Only 6 per cent of expatriates believe that their country’s healthcare system is better than the UAE, it said.