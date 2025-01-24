UAE residents are spending more on wellness products; here's why

Photo: AFP

UAE residents are keen to adopt and spend on wellness products, according to a new survey. More people in the country are willing to spend on science-backed wellness trends to improve their physical and mental well-being. It is estimated that the UAE’s health and fitness clubs market alone is expected to reach Dh18.02 billion by 2030.

A survey of 7,000 people by Bon Charge, who are manufacturers of wellness products, across four countries including the United States, UK, UAE, and Australia showed that 70 per cent of adults in the UAE have reported using red light therapy (RLT). The figures surpassed adoption rates in other markets by a significant margin. RLT uses low levels of red light to target the skin and cells to help it recover from wear-and-tear.

“In the UAE, we’re witnessing consumers becoming increasingly conscious of the long-term benefits of their wellness choices, seeking solutions that not only address immediate needs, but also support their overall wellbeing in the future,” said Dr Cherine Bazzane, an expert in Integrative Wellness and Longevity Medicine. “There is a strong demand for science-backed, non-invasive solutions that seamlessly integrate into daily life.”

Earlier, another survey released by Informa ahead of the Arab Health conference revealed that the UAE claimed the lion’s share of the wellness market in the region taking 23.11 per cent of the total market share, followed by Saudi Arabia at 19.11 per cent. A report by Statista indicates that the UAE wellness and health coaching market will reach over Dh250 million by 2029.

Blueweave Consulting has said that the burgeoning health and fitness clubs market in the UAE is fuelled by rising health awareness, high disposable incomes, and the proliferation of gyms and health clubs.

Science-backed options

Observations released by Bon Charge say that UAE residents are using red light therapy for improving skin appearance, muscle recovery and enhanced sleep quality. Approximately 71 per cent of users are men and adoption was highest – 77 per cent – in the 18-24 years age category.

Dr Cherine added that the wellness trends in the UAE revealed a strong demand for science-backed, non-invasive solutions that seamlessly integrate into daily life. “The increasing adoption of red light therapy in the UAE highlights a growing preference for holistic wellness practices and a desire for tech-enabled solutions that prioritise wellness from within,” she said.

“There is a particularly notable shift toward at-home wellness technologies—products that empower individuals to take charge of their health without the need for frequent visits to clinics or spas. These evidence-based and rigorously tested tech solutions are making wellness more accessible while also helping people integrate self-care into their daily routines.” The Informa report further noted that an increased awareness of diseases, prevention, and healthcare choices had contributed to the rapid expansion of the wellness industry. The rise in geriatric population in the UAE has led to an increase in demand for services that help maintain the quality of life. “The UAE is expected to set a benchmark in healthcare by prioritising the well-being of its senior citizens,” the report noted. “Innovative wellness programmes, includes fitness classes, holistic health treatments, and mental well-being initiatives, which are tailored for older adults.” ALSO READ: UAE: Why 7 out of 10 residents believe in lifelong learning