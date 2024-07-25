UAE resident gets US visa in just 7 days; here's how

Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 8:59 PM

Some UAE residents who want to travel to the US for vacations or for business purposes have found a way to get quick visa appointments: they are going to neighbouring Gulf countries to apply for the same.

The residents in the country have to wait at least a year for US visa appointments owing to a large number of applications, travel agents in the UAE told Khaleej Times.

It was because of this inordinate delay that Indian expat Anshil Ponthuveetil Thekkumpurath chose to go to Saudi Arabia instead of applying for an US visa in the UAE.

“In UAE, it was taking 10-12 months – probably even more, but I wanted to get the US visa urgently. So I went to the US Consulate General Al Khobar in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, for a visa appointment. It took me just 7 days to complete the whole process. I got the passport after 7 days with the US stamped on it,” said the UAE resident.

“Interestingly, the US visa was the easiest visa I have obtained so far compared to Schengen or Canadian visas,” said Thekkumpurath.

Ron Packowitz, the country consular coordinator at the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi, had earlier told Khaleej Times that appointments for US visas could be obtained in any country and people could apply from wherever they like.

Shamsheed CV, senior consultant for outbound travel at Wisefox Tourism, too, said applicants had to wait as late as July 2025 for US visa appointments in the UAE.

“We are suggesting people travel to any nearby GCC country to apply to get a visa faster. In Oman, the current waiting time is only three months, 2-3 weeks in Bahrain, and around the same time in Saudi Arabia. If people clear the interview, they can get their passport back in five days and fly back to the UAE. People are going to neighbouring countries to apply for US visas, but a large number of people are still not aware of this option,” he said.

Shamsheed CV added that both individuals as well as families from the UAE are seeking US visas in other Gulf countries.