UAE: Report unlicensed cigarette shops, residents told as police launch crackdown

Published: Sat 20 Jul 2024, 2:43 PM

Police inspectors have started going around cigarette shops in Ajman in a crackdown launched to curb illegal practices.

Among the major violations the Ajman Police would be looking out for are: Selling tobacco products and e-cigarettes without a licence, and offering these items to minors (those under 18 years old).

Authorities would also be checking stores' compliance with a host of other rules. Warning signs should be put up to prevent the entry of minors, and shopkeepers should ask for an ID to check a buyers' eligibility.

Residents are urged to report violators, anyone who sells vapes, cigarettes and other tobacco products without permits.

Col Ahmed Saeed Al Naeemi, director of the Department of Investigations and Criminal Investigations of Ajman Police, said the initiative was launched not only to catch illegal sellers but also to encourage smokers to quit the habit and raise awareness of health risks, especially those linked to e-cigarettes.

The police will also be rolling out social media campaigns to reach more people.

