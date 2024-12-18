UAE: Report abuse, discrimination against people of determination under new policy

Photo: File

A new policy in Abu Dhabi will ensure that people of determination are protected from all forms of abuse, neglect, exploitation, and discrimination. A "unified mechanism for rapid protection interventions" will be activated to keep them safe, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi (DCD) officially launched the 'Policy for the Protection of People of Determination', which will be implemented with the emirate's Family Care Authority (FCA).

This policy seeks to "provide the necessary support based on the needs of people of determination and ensure comprehensive protection", said Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, undersecretary of the DCD.

The FCA will be the central entity responsible for receiving cases related to the protection of this sector.

To request support or if they need help with any issue, people of determination and their families may approach the FCA through its service centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. The authority's Child Centre and its 800444 call centres will also be open for their concerns.

"We are committed to joint action to enhance the inclusivity, well-being, and quality of life for people of determination and their families, supporting family stability and social cohesion," said Salama Al Ameemi, director-general of the FCA.

Clear goals and missions were laid down as part of the policy:

Raising awareness

Prevention and early detection of maltreatment

Reporting cases

Conducting assessments

Implementing necessary interventions to safeguard their well-being

Ensuring they can live a safe life, free from any form of abuse

Through this policy, the DCD sets regulatory frameworks to ensure a safe and dignified life for various segments of society, especially people of determination, who are among the most at risk to face maltreatment. To achieve this, the DCD is working on a protection system for all.

Al Dhaheri said the implementation of this policy is not limited to government agencies.