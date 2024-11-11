UAE: Renowned Pakistani businessman Imran Chaudhry passes away in Dubai

(From left) Mohammed Chaudhry, director of Cinergie Group; Imran Ismail, former governor of Sindh province; Imran Chaudhry, chairman of Cinergie Group Dubai; and Aleem Khan, member of National Assembly of Pakistan. File photo

Renowned Dubai-based Pakistani businessman Imran Chaudhry, chairman of Cinergie Group, passed away in the UAE on Monday.

Funeral prayers will be held tomorrow after Asr prayer at Al Quoz cemetery in Dubai.

Chaudhry was one of the founding members of the Pakistan Business Council, Dubai. He was also twice appointed as the director of the council.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Pakistani business community in Dubai and Abu Dhabi expressed sorrow and offered condolences on the passing away of Chaudhry.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s ambassador to the UAE, praised his contribution to the Pakistani business community and overall community services. “He was the founding member of the Pakistan Business Council and his contributions were significant. During my previous tenure in the UAE from 2007 to 2010, Imran was a very active member of the community and regularly attended meetings,” the ambassador said.

Iqbal Dawood, president of the Pakistan Business Council, said the entire community is saddened by the passing away of the Imran Chaudhry. “Imran Chaudhry’s contribution to community service are immense. He was actively involved in charity work to raise funds for Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Pakistan,” Dawood told Khaleej Times. “We're very sad to hear the news of Imran Chaudhry’s sudden demise. May Allah reward him with the highest rank in Jannah and give patience to the whole family to bear this irreparable loss,” said Irfan Afsar, former president of PTI in UAE. ALSO READ: Dubai chef dies after London attack; tributes pour in