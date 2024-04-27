UAE records mild earthquake; residents feel tremors

Photo: ncmuae/X

Published: Sat 27 Apr 2024, 5:43 AM Last updated: Sat 27 Apr 2024, 5:54 AM

Some residents felt tremors during the early hours of the morning as the UAE recorded an earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on Saturday, as per the National Centre of Meteorology.

The quake took place at 3.03am local time off the coast of Khor Fakkan, at a depth of 5km.

As per the NCM, although residents felt tremors, the quake had no effect in the country.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ: