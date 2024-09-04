UAE records 352 violations at labour accommodations in 3 weeks

File photo

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 2:32 PM Last updated: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 2:43 PM

Around 1.5 million workers reside in labour accommodations across the UAE, authorities revealed on Wednesday. According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), over 1,800 companies are registered in its electronic Labour Accommodation System.

In its latest round of inspections of residential facilities for workers, the ministry flagged 352 violations, which included inadequate ventilation and air conditioning; failure to provide safe conditions for flammable materials; failure to meet sanitation requirements; and general cleanliness issues in the housing facility.

Following the inspection from May 20 to June 7, some of the non-compliant companies were warned and others, fined. Some were granted up to one month to fix their accommodations.

Mohsin Ali Al Nassi, assistant undersecretary for Inspection Affairs at the MoHRE, said: “The ministry is committed to providing labour accommodations that meet the highest standards of comfort, safety, and security.

“Ministry inspectors regularly carry out field visits to labour accommodation facilities across the UAE to ensure companies comply with their responsibility of providing adequate and comfortable housing for their workers.”