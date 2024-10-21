UAE ready for additional efforts in Russia-Ukraine crisis, Sheikh Mohamed tells Putin

Photo: WAM

President Sheikh Mohamed told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday that he was ready to support efforts to find peace in Ukraine. This discussion took place during Putin's reception of the UAE President at the Kremlin during Sheikh Mohamed's official visit to the Russian Federation.

"We continue to make efforts to mediate the exchange of prisoners," Sheikh Mohamed told Putin, through a translator. "And I assure you that we will continue to work in this direction. We are ready to make any efforts to resolve crises and in the interests of peace, in the interests of both sides."

Putin also expressed his appreciation for the UAE's recent efforts, which successfully facilitated the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine.

In response, the UAE President thanked the Russian government for its cooperation, acknowledging that this collaboration was instrumental in the success of the initiative. He reiterated the UAE's commitment to continuing its efforts in this important humanitarian endeavour.

Putin has previously praised both Sheikh Mohamed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for mediation efforts over Ukraine.

During the meeting between the UAE and Russian Presidents, the leaders also discussed the BRICS Summit and the group's role in promoting collective efforts to achieve shared global objectives. Sheikh Mohamed also commended Putin's efforts in leading BRICS during its current session.

Both sides reviewed the situation in the Middle East, with the UAE President underscoring the need to prevent the further escalation of regional conflict. Sheikh Mohamed called for a clear political horizon to achieve a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.

The two rulers also reviewed progress in UAE-Russian relations in recent years, particularly in the areas of economy, trade, investment, space, and energy. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further developing these relations across all levels.