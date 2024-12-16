UAE: Ras Al Khaimah to host longest New Year's Eve firework, laser drone show

Ras Al Khaimah will host its longest New Year’s Eve (NYE) show that will see fireworks and laser drones light up the night sky. The emirate aims to set more world records with its 15-minute display that will unfold in three acts.

Combining drone artistry with creative laser technology, the show will see iconic symbols of Ras Al Khaimah’s natural and cultural heritage formed by drones in the sky.

Entry to the NYE festival is free, with dedicated areas set up for families and bachelors. Set against the waterfront stretching from Marjan Island to Al Hamra Village, the show is orchestrated by SKYMAGIC for the drone displays and Grucci for the pyrotechnic spectacle. The festival features live music performances, children’s activities, and food trucks.

Six designated free parking zones that can accommodate over 20,000 vehicles are available on site. Visitors are required to pre-register their vehicles online.

At the Rams Parking, free BBQ facilities and designated camping areas are provided. Caravans, RVs, and tents can also set up for the night at the Dhayah Parking zone.