UAE: Rare passports from 1950s reveal personal stories, act as 'time capsules'

In Ras Al Khaimah, rare passports from the 1950s are being preserved, offering a window into a transformative era in Gulf history. These historical documents, dating back to when formal travel papers were first introduced, capture a region's social and economic dynamics on the brink of modernisation.

Before this period, travel across the Gulf was informal, with no official documentation required. However, the discovery of oil in neighbouring nations such as Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain reshaped the region, creating new job opportunities that necessitated structured mobility.

By 1957, the Trucial States, including Ras Al Khaimah, began issuing their passports, symbolising a pivotal moment in regional connectivity and progress.

"These passports are more than travel documents; they are time capsules," said Mohammed Alkhawja, a senior document specialist. "Each one reveals personal stories, travels, and the life of its holder, reflecting an era we strive to preserve for future generations."

The preservation of these artefacts began in 2011, when Ali Abdullah Faris, then-director of the Archives Center, collaborated with Ras Al Khaimah Police to collect around 5,700 passports for archival purposes.

The older passports contained unique personal identifiers that differed from modern practices. These included detailed eye and hair colour descriptions and distinguishing features like visual impairments. For instance, the term "karim aleaynayn" (weak-sighted) was used. Birthplaces were documented, revealing that some individuals were born outside the UAE, reflecting historical migration patterns.

Around 18 passports were recently exhibited during the RAK Heritage Days. These documents, dating back to May 1957, were issued for purposes like trade and healthcare.

Light red passports issued during Trucial States era

Light blue documents

Dark red passports

Dark green passports

"Each passport tells a deeply personal story," said Alkhawja. Some belong to individuals who are no longer with us, while others connect us directly to living holders.

The passports on display reflect key stages in their evolution:

Light red passports (1957-1964): Issued during the Trucial States era.

Dark green passports (1964-1973): Marking a more structured administrative period.

Dark red passports (1973-1974): Used shortly before the UAE's union.

Light blue travel documents (1970-1973): Issued to non-citizens.

Preserving these fragile documents has been a meticulous process. "The age and condition of these passports posed significant challenges," said Alkhawja. Restoration efforts, including cleaning and protective storage, are ongoing in collaboration with institutions like the Sharjah Institute for Heritage.

Photographer Mohamed Abdullah Al-Nimr Al-Hassawi also played a pivotal role in documenting this history. Al-Hassawi, originally from Al-Ahsa, Saudi Arabia, established a photography studio in Ras Al Khaimah to produce passport photos, contributing to the preservation of this legacy. Dr Hamad Bin Seray, former professor of history and heritage at the UAE University, has played a pivotal role in chronicling Ras Al Khaimah's passport history, shedding light on the evolution of mobility in the Gulf region. His extensive research, in collaboration with the Centre for Historical Documents, spanned four years and culminated in a comprehensive three-volume, 1,200-page book. The study meticulously analyses nearly 6,000 passports, offering insights into the introduction of official travel documents in the Gulf following World War II. "The research is not just about documenting travel but preserving the narratives behind these journeys," Bin Seray explained. His work is divided into two main sections: A historical analysis of the passports, and interviews with 79 men and women who shared their travel experiences during the era. These accounts reveal how early Gulf travellers navigated evolving systems of mobility and connectivity. Bin Seray's research extends beyond analysing the passports themselves. His team worked with approximately 10,000 forms that recorded entry and exit data, dates, and purposes of travel. This archival material was enriched by oral histories collected through interviews, many conducted by his university students. Elderly individuals from the community were key contributors, sharing their stories and experiences. "We owe much to the elders who generously shared their histories," Bin Seray noted, expressing gratitude to those who participated, including those who have since passed away. This initiative safeguards the historical significance of Ras Al Khaimah's early passports and ensures that the personal narratives tied to these documents remain an enduring legacy for future generations.