UAE: ADIHEX auction in spotlight after American falcon sold for Dh1 million last year

Published: Sat 19 Aug 2023, 1:31 PM Last updated: Mon 21 Aug 2023, 5:03 PM

New elements have been introduced to this year’s much-anticipated falcon auction in the Capital after the resounding success at the last edition, where an American falcon, a rare Pure Gyr ultra-white, fetched more than Dh1 million (around $275,000).

It was the most expensive sale of a falcon in the history of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) and has created a buzz and excitement around this year’s auction.

Leaving no stone unturned, the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the organiser, is gearing up to host auctions filled with surprises and new features as the seven-day exhibition will kick off on September 2 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The upcoming auction will have six categories for three captive-bred falcons, namely Pure Gyr, Pure Gyr male, and Pure Saker, produced in local and international farms respectively. Also, there will be contests for the most beautiful captive-bred falcons and the best selections of rare falcons.

The captive-bred falcon auction is one of the main attractions for falconers and falconry enthusiasts. It is also an opportunity for owners of falcon breeding farms and centres, which produce the finest, best-performing species and types of falcons.

The auction will see new features, including daily falcon raffle draws offered by Umm Jeniba Farm. The auction will also be broadcast live on ADIHEX social media platforms and the official website.

ADIHEX has become a leading global platform showcasing the finest captive-bred falcons. In the past, falconers from the UAE and the region went abroad to purchase falcons from private farms in Europe and America. However, the exhibition now provides them an ideal international platform in Abu Dhabi to buy and sell the best-produced falcons from the world’s top falcon breeding farms.

The exhibition and auction will take place after the spotting of the Suhail star, heralding the end of summer and the start of preparations for the new falconry season, tournaments, and competitions. So, ADIHEX becomes an apt place for falconers to snare the best captive-bred falcons.

General requirements for auction

The participant should register with ADIHEX. They must place the falcons in the custody of the organising committee before a prescribed time. The falcons should have all official documents, including a disease-free health certificate. The participants must agree to adhere to all regulatory conditions.

The auction targets the owners of falcon breeding facilities and farms inside the UAE and abroad, traders, falconers, businessmen interested in the falconry sector, as well as community members, residents, and tourists.

The auction aims to enhance the exhibition’s theme ‘Sustainability and Heritage…A Reborn Aspiration’ and strengthen the role of the Emirates Falconers’ Club in preserving and developing authentic heritage and sustainable hunting. It also seeks to support and encourage the owners of the falcon farms to sell, buy, and produce the finest falcons bred in captivity.

The auction enables all nationalities to acquire high-quality and top-performing falcons and encourages entrepreneurs to invest in the field of captive-bred falcons.

For further details about the exhibition visit https://adihex.com/ and regarding auctions write to auctions@adihex.com.

