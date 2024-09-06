UAE: Rare Blanford’s Fox spotted in Wadi Wurayah National Park

According to the World Health Organisation, seasonal flu is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses
The elusive Blanford’s Fox, classified as ‘vulnerable’ (VU) on both the UAE National Red List and the Arabia Regional Red List, is one of the most recent species captured on camera as part of the Notice Nature initiative. This wildlife mapping project aims to assess the conservation status of key species and support efforts to protect and restore the UAE’s diverse biodiversity.
A motion-sensing camera in Wadi Wurayah National Park captured images of this rare small fox, along with other species such Brandt's hedgehog and Red Fox, birds such as Hume’s wheatear as well as feral donkeys and goats.
The Emirati scientists of Leaders of Change have also spotted numerous species including the endangered Arabian tahr, snakes, dragonflies, geckos, scorpions, praying mantises, beetles, spiders, Arabian toads, grasshoppers and more during their exclusive citizen science field trips within the park.
A Blandford's fox was first recorded in the UAE’s mountains as recently as 1995 and has only been documented sporadically since. It is strictly nocturnal (active at night) and feeds mainly on insects, fruits, and rodents such as Wagner’s gerbil and spiny mice.
Blandford's foxes are small foxes, with adults weighing around 3kg. They measure about 70 to 90 cm from head to tail. They have long large ears and long, bushy tails with long, dark guard hairs, almost as long as the body. Their tail may be tipped black or white. They live in rocky mountain areas on hillsides and in wadis and can easily jump vertically three metres onto ledges. Males and females are similar in appearance, but males have three to six per cent longer forelegs and bodies than females.
Motion sensor cameras were installed in the mountain protected area as part of the ‘Notice Nature’ project. The cameras are triggered by movement and work both day and night with the use of infrared light. They offer a non-intrusive way to monitor wildlife, especially shy species like the Blanford’s Fox.
Launched by Mashreq and Emirates Nature-WWF (World Wildlife Fund), Notice Nature is a wildlife mapping initiative aimed at documenting and evaluating the conservation status of key species in the UAE. It is also part of Mashreq’s Climb2Change global initiative which brings together NGOs, government, corporates and citizen scientists to safeguard the UAE’s rich biodiversity.
The project is being implemented in partnership with the Fujairah Environment Authority at the UAE’s first mountain protected area – Wadi Wurayah National Park, the only terrestrial protected area in Fujairah with a total area of 225 square kilometres, covering more than 20 per cent of the total area of the emirate.
“These animal-spotting activities provide valuable insight into the state of biodiversity and affirm the importance and the effectiveness of designating protected areas to conserve wildlife,” according to project managers.
Notice Nature provides opportunities for various communities in the UAE – families, organisations, decision-makers, and the youth – to participate directly in environmental conservation as ‘citizen scientists’ through Emirates Nature-WWF’s Leaders of Change porogramme.
Emirati scientists work alongside experts and specialists in gathering and analysing valuable data that informs conservation strategies by deploying scientific tools and helping install and maintain motion sensing camera at select sites across the UAE.
Muna Al Ghurair, group head of marketing & corporate communications at Mashreq, said: "The recent photographs of the elusive Blanford’s Fox in Wadi Wurayah National Park are a testament to the importance of our environmental conservation efforts. These sightings provide critical insights into the UAE's rich biodiversity, helping us understand and protect our unique wildlife.
“Using both simple and advanced scientific techniques, (we) collect critical data of biodiversity within our nation. This data not only expands our knowledge of the UAE's diverse ecosystems but also allows us to address the detrimental impacts of urbanisation, pollution, and climate change on the country's flora and fauna,” she added.
Al Ghurair noted since January 2023, there have been more than 550 participants, collecting over 3,200 observations. She underscored: “Through the Notice Nature initiative, we aim to gather valuable data, inspire a collective sense of wonder, and foster a shared responsibility for environmental stewardship across our communities in line with our Climb2Change strategic vision.”
Dr. Andrew Gardner, associate director of biodiversity conservation at Emirates Nature-WWF, for his part, commented: “We are excited to capture such clear images of the rare and secretive Blanford’s Fox. These animals are very rarely seen and so each record gives new information on the distribution of the species and its status.”
“With the support of Mashreq, the Fujairah Environment Authority, and our citizen scientists in the Leaders of Change programme, we are confident that we will be able to collect more records of Blanford’s Fox and other rare species such as the Arabian Tahr and Caracal in the UAE mountains. This is incredibly valuable scientific information, that feeds into the conservation management of these species,” he added.
Through ‘Notice Nature’, individuals across the UAE can participate in biodiversity surveys and nature conservation by registering at Emirates Nature-WWF’s Leaders of Change website (leadersofchange.ae) for upcoming events.
