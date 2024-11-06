UAE: Rare 17th-century carpets worth Dh1.84 billion will be displayed in Ras Al Khaimah

More than 3,000 handwoven Persian carpets, some dating back to the 17th century, will soon be available in Ras Al Khaimah. The collection showcases detailed designs and patterns lasting for hundreds of years, collectively worth about Dh1.84 billion ($500 million).

“These carpets are woven histories. Each knot and motif tell stories passed down through generations, representing Persian artistry and culture," Dr Afshin Ghanbarinia, vice-chairman of Ghanbarinia Heritage Carpets, told Khaleej Times.

Following an exhibition over the weekend at Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Ghanbarinia Carpets, a heritage brand founded in 1841, is preparing to open its first branch in Ras Al Khaimah.

Ghanbarinia said, “(Our) carpets feature complex motifs – many drawn from the Persian Safavid dynasty (that existed from 1501 to 1736). For example, the Shahabasi flower symbolises rebirth, while the central medallion and Eslim represent life, balance, and the struggle between good and evil.

"These aren't just decorative pieces. They're stories interwoven with heritage, making them pieces of history that speak to the soul,” he emphasised.

Ghanbarinia said they operate in 31 countries and has been in the UAE for over 40 years. Their collection includes 17th-century masterpieces and modern designs. “Each carpet is made from natural fibres and dyed with plant-based colours, reflecting sustainable and ethical craftsmanship and supporting the UAE's goal for cultural preservation,” he noted.

Walter Hahn, a dedicated collector for more than 40 years, expressed his admiration for a carpet from the late 1800s. "The detail is mesmerising," he said, noting the million knots per square meter as proof of the maker's skill and dedication. "The colours are vibrant yet balanced, each hue placed to bring the story to life. Persian carpets aren't just items; they are powerful works of art with cultural and spiritual meanings in every line and motif," he underscored. Visitors to the new Ras Al Khaimah branch will have the chance to experience the collection firsthand and learn about the unique stories and craftsmanship that make these Persian carpets symbols of a lasting artistic legacy.