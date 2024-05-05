Dubai: 2 kids lead drive to honour 'rain heroes' in their neighbourhood

Photos: Supplied

When record-breaking rains hit the UAE on April 16, siblings Tasneem, aged 12, and Burhanuddin, aged 9, residents of Autumn 2A in JVC, witnessed the tireless efforts of maintenance workers, security guards, and domestic helpers in their apartment complex.

Inspired by their dedication, the siblings embarked on a heart-warming initiative to show appreciation for the workers.

The siblings encountered challenges faced by their community, including leaks in their apartment, power outages, flooding, and food shortages.

“In between whatever was happening in and around the complex, we witnessed the extraordinary efforts of maintenance workers, security guards, and domestic helpers who were working tirelessly to assist residents and ease our burdens,” said Tasneem.

Motivated by a desire to express gratitude to these unsung heroes, the siblings decided to take action and asked residents in their building if they would like to be part of the cause. They were all willing to help and contributed a total of Dh3,450, Tasneem said.

The siblings took their initiative a step further by crafting a heartfelt poster for their community, encouraging more people to join them in recognising the workers' efforts.

With the funds raised, they organised an honouring ceremony on May 1, where they honoured 25 workers in their community, and gifted them shopping cards worth Dh140 each.

“It is a tiny gesture of appreciation from us to recognise the dedication exhibited by these individuals during challenging times,” said Tasneem.

“We wanted to do something for them as they were working overtime and making life easier for the residents. Their compassion and helping nature need to be applauded, and gifting them vouchers was the least we could do,” added Tasneem.

Their mission to collect the amount began on April 19 and continued until April 30. They held the honouring ceremony on May 1.

“We are thankful to all the contributors who donated generously to the cause,” said Tasneem.

