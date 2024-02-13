UAE rains: Found a lost vehicle licence plate? Residents urged to turn it over to police

Photo: Abu Dhabi Police

Published: Tue 13 Feb 2024, 10:38 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police has urged residents to hand over any loose licence plates they find during this rainy weather.

Intense hailstorms and rains have hit all parts of the country this week, particularly areas such as Al Ain, where residents have been grappling with damage to cars, shops, and houses. Videos on social media showed hail stones the size of golf balls pelting Al Ain, Al Wothba region, Bani Yas in Abu Dhabi and other parts of the country.

Authorities had issued warnings, asking residents to refrain from going out and to take necessary precautions if driving.

The police took to X to tell residents that if they find licence plates in places affected by the rain, they should hand them over to their nearest customer service centre, police station, or vehicle licensing centre.

