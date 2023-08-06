UAE rains: Dubai announces temporary closure of night swimming at beaches from today

By Web Desk Published: Sun 6 Aug 2023, 7:08 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Aug 2023, 7:12 PM

Dubai Municipality has announced the temporary closure of night swimming at beaches on Sunday.

The measure will be in effect starting from 7pm today.

The decision has come as protective measure against the fluctuating weather currently prevailing in the emirate.

Residents safety is the top priority during this period, the authority said in a tweet.

