UAE rains: 12 years' worth of car insurance claims made within few days in April

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 6:00 AM

The record-breaking weather disruption last month has also resulted in a record-setting number of car insurance claims. The total number of claims for damages that could have happened in 12 years were registered only in a couple of days following the thunderstorms that hit the UAE on April 16, according to Dubai-based insurance brokers.

Authorities, particularly the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), which supervises and regulates the insurance sector, have not given exact figures as to how many cars were affected by the floods but insurance providers and brokers said they “have not seen so much claims caused by a single natural incident.”

Insurance brokers estimated that approximately 100,000 vehicles in the country were affected by the rains, many of which were deemed irreparable due to being submerged in water, resulting in total loss classification.

Karan Mulani, business development manager at Pioneer Insurance Brokers, told Khaleej Times that an estimated 12 years' worth of insurance claims were made in only a few days last month.

“Damages were of varying degrees. Many cars have long been back on the road but some are still being repaired, and others were no longer road-worthy and were written off by insurance companies,” added Susan Manalaysay Francisco, another Dubai-based insurance specialist.

“About 100,000 cars were damaged, based on estimates made by our insurance providers. There was a huge demand for breakdown recovery services and insurance companies experienced delays in arranging vehicle towing last month,” she said.

“We had to manage the expectations of our clients, including those who made claims even before the rains,” she added.

‘2-3 months to normalise’

Another insurance broker, Muhammad Irfan Usman, business development manager at Pioneer Insurance Brokers, also said the number of claims run in tens of thousands.

“Several cases are still awaiting a response from the insurance providers and many motorists still have to receive their claims. It is anticipated that the situation will take two to three months to normalise,” he added, as he himself is personally handling dozens of cases, and has advised his clients about some delays.

He assured, however, that “insurance companies are actively working on claims.”

Processing time

“A customer needs to remember, processing times can vary depending on the complexity of the claim,” noted Neeraj Gupta, CEO at Policybazaar.ae.

He added that the average processing time for a car (or even home) insurance claim in the UAE can vary depending on several factors.

"The normal processing time is two to three weeks, if the claim is straightforward and all necessary documents are submitted promptly. Some companies might even offer faster turnaround times, especially for minor claims. But the complexity of the claim, the availability of evidence, and any negotiations with third parties (in case of fault accidents) can all extend the processing time," Gupta explained.

“Different insurance companies have their own internal processing timelines. It's always best to ask the provider for an estimated time-frame. By submitting complete and accurate documentation, cooperating with the insurance company's investigation, and following up regularly, you can help ensure a smooth and efficient claims process,” Gupta added.

He also advised not to attempt to start the car as this could worsen the damage and potentially void insurance coverage.

“If it's safe to do so, move your car to a secure location to prevent further damage. Keep records of expenses. If you incur any towing or storage costs while waiting for the insurance company's response, maintain receipts for potential reimbursement,” he added.