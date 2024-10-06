UAE: Rainfall expected in Abu Dhabi until October 9; motorists urged to be cautious

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 7:04 PM Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 9:00 PM

Several areas of Abu Dhabi are expected to witness rainfall of varying intensity from Monday, October 7, until Wednesday, October 9, the media office announced. Authorities urged the residents to exercise caution during the weather fluctuations.

According to a report by the National Centre of Meteorology released earlier in the day, the rainfall over the next few days in the country will be due to surface low pressure. There will also be a "relatively cold air-mass in the upper levels".

On Sunday (October 6), some parts of the UAE witnessed moderate to heavy rains. Hail was seen falling over Murbad and Maidaq areas in Fujairah. The weather department also issued an orange alert for convective clouds formation associated with rainfall, with the alert lasting until 8pm for the day.

In its forecast, the Abu Dhabi authority further said there was a likelihood of light to moderate rainfall, especially in the interior areas of the Capital, accompanied by fresh winds in the next few days.

In various areas in Al Ain, light, moderate and heavy rainfall is expected, which could be accompanied by fresh to strong winds, during the same period.