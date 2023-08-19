Umbrella sales up as UAE sees more 'unexpected' rain

Published: Sat 19 Aug 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Sat 19 Aug 2023, 10:45 PM

Umbrella sales in the UAE have skyrocketed in the last couple of days, retailers have reported. It is not driven by the typical summer heat but by the recent rainy weather forecast.

Stores in the UAE stock up on umbrellas ahead of the summer season, but this year, it has been a completely different story. People were flocking to stores to purchase umbrellas to shield themselves from the unexpected rain.

“When media outlets reported rain forecast, two weeks ago, we saw a good number of sales of umbrellas. We sold about 20 umbrellas on a daily basis day,” said Ajaz Ahmed, supervisor, at Ansar Mall in Sharjah.

“People take weather reports seriously. When the sky became hazy and dark last week, people grabbed umbrellas — and they were right because it rained,” added Ahmed.

Retailers have also noted that people in the UAE often use umbrellas for more than just protection from rain, but protection from intense heat and strong sunlight. This practice of using umbrellas is common not only for individuals walking outside but also for those spending time at the beach, outdoor markets and any other outdoor activities. “It’s a practical way to shield oneself from the scorching sun and stay more comfortable in such hot climates,” said Ahmed.

“In the summer season, we see a boost in sales of umbrellas, but we see a massive uptick in sales when the rain is predicted,” Moosa Rakhshani, marketing manager at Day To Day supermarkets, said.

Mary, a Filipina who had come to buy an umbrella at Ansar Mall, said that carrying an umbrella is a usual affair in Asian countries. “I have an umbrella of a floral design for summer use. However, I wanted a retractable one, which I can keep in my bag. As rain is being forecasted every day, this new umbrella can come in handy,” said Mary.

Types of umbrellas in the market

There are different types of umbrellas available in the market from kids to long umbrellas to 3-fold, 4-fold, and 5-fold pocket umbrellas. The most in-demand and popular umbrellas are the 3-fold ones as it is easy to carry, said retailers.

“The 3-fold umbrella is the most common, and the 5-fold one is the shortest. They are easily retractable and can fit into a handbag or glove compartment. Their small size and foldable nature also allow to easily carry them,” said Moosa.

Moosa further said that there are many types of umbrellas in the market today depending on clients’ needs and climate. “New umbrellas like classic, travel-sized, UV protected, doorman, bubble, personal parasols, wind resistant, golf and artistic are preferred for looks and styling,” said Moosa.

Pricing

The price starts at Dh8 for a children’s umbrella and a normal size adult’s umbrella starts at Dh14. There are many high-end umbrellas available that come with a price tag of over Dh300.

Discount centres and supermarkets like Day To Day sell approximately 3,000 to 5,000 umbrellas per outlet in a year.

