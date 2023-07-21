UAE professor gets patents for breakthrough inventions in quantum technology

The patents describe a graphene structure that serves as a high-performance quantum modulator

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 21 Jul 2023, 10:49 AM

Dr Montasir Qasymeh, an inventor and professor at Abu Dhabi University (ADU), has been granted two patents from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for his breakthrough inventions in the field of quantum technology.

“I am honoured for my work to have been recognised by the prestigious United States Patent and Trademark Office,” Dr Qasymeh, a professor of electrical engineering, said.

The first patent, titled ‘Frequency-tunable quantum microwave to the optical conversion process’, was designed as an innovative method for mapping out protons using low-noise microwave technology that provides optical field conversion using graphene layers. The second patent was awarded for an invention titled ‘Frequency-tunable quantum microwave to optical conversion system’. The patents hold tremendous promise to revolutionise several industries and can be applied in quantum computations, microwave technology and optical communication.

The patents describe a graphene structure that serves as a high-performance quantum modulator, capable of receiving microvolts through a microwave signal and generating optical photons at the quantum level. By employing interconnected graphene layers arranged in an interdigital configuration, the structure functions both electronically as a capacitor and optically as a periodic medium.

“Through quantum technology, we seek to unlock new answers in computing power, communication security and information processing. We are sure that these patents will pave the way for transformative changes in quantum computations and communications,” Dr Qasymeh said.

Among various applications of this quantum microwave-to-optical transduction system, one prominent use is its integration into the construction of modular quantum superconducting computers by employing optical fibres. The system facilitates the interconnection of distributed superconducting cryostats and processors in quantum computing architectures. This technology represents a long-awaited leap that unlocks a new realm of unparalleled computational capabilities.

“This accomplishment could not have been achieved without ADU’s ongoing support to its faculty members. Through fostering cutting-edge research and cultivating an environment that furthers innovation and paves a path towards new frontiers in science.”

Dr Hamdi Sheibani, dean of the College of Engineering at ADU, added that the two patents serve as a valuable addition to the existing patent portfolio of both Dr Qasymeh and other faculty members.

“These milestones reflect ADU’s commitment to fostering a culture centralised around innovation and scientific research to drive collective global impact.”

