UAE: Prizes worth Dh9 million announced for labour market award

Prizes worth Dh9 million are up for grabs in the first edition of the Emirates Labour Market Award. The prize pool includes benefits, gifts, and cash rewards.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) received over 3,500 nominations for the award in three categories: Establishments, Workforce, and Business service partners.
Under the first category, four establishments will get a ‘category 1’ classification, in addition to discounts of up to Dh1.5 million on MoHRE fees.
In the workforce category, winners will get cash prizes:
First: Dh100,000
Second: Dh50,000
Third: Dh25,000
Fourth to 10th: Dh11,000 each
The winners will be announced on November 23. The Emirates Labour Market Award aims to recognise the efforts of private sector establishments, businesspersons and employees; and successful practices within the UAE’s labour market.
