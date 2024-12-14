UAE: Private jet traffic to reach 18,000 flights by year-end in MBR aerospace hub

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: MBRAH website

Private jet traffic is projected to reach 18,000 flights by the end of 2024, at the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace hub, as the UAE seeks to become a global private aviation hub with the addition of new facilities and technology.

To ensure high standards of aircraft maintenance, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) granted Falcon Technic CAR 145 approval for its Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) operations.

Falcon Technic's new 13,705 sqm MRO facility, located at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub in Dubai, is equipped with cutting-edge technology designed to service a wide range of aircraft, including models as large as the Airbus A380.

The facility also offers tailored services for VIP aircraft owners and operators, featuring private lounges, advanced workshops, an in-house design studio, and premium maintenance capabilities.

In addition to expanding its approvals, Falcon Technic is enhancing its services with specialised shops for interiors, wheels and brakes, non-destructive testing (NDT), batteries, and aircraft painting. These facilities aim to provide comprehensive MRO solutions for both Falcon Luxe's fleet and third-party operators.

Falcon Technic's CAR 145 approval includes servicing its Falcon Luxe fleet of Bombardier Global Express series aircraft, with further approvals for additional aircraft types—including Bombardier Challengers, Embraers, and Falcon 2000 Ex Easy models—on the horizon. The company is also pursuing CAR 145 Base Maintenance approval and EASA PART 145 certification by 2025.

"The addition of Falcon Technic's MRO facility aligns with Dubai's vision to be a leader in private aviation. This state-of-the-art infrastructure reflects our dedication to providing innovative services and strengthening the UAE's role as a hub for aviation excellence," said Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub.