UAE President wishes Saudi Arabia as Kingdom set to host 2034 Fifa World Cup

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid honoured the champions from the UAE and Qatar
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has sent his wishes to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as the latter became the only nation to bid to host the 2034 Fifa World Cup.
The UAE President wished the Kingdom 'good luck and success' in organising the world tournament. He added that the country continues to prosper under the leadership of King Salman, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Australia confirmed it would not make a bid for soccer's global showpiece on Tuesday's deadline day. Its decision to not proceed with 2034 leaves Saudi Arabia as the only confirmed bidder.
Saudi Arabia announced it would bid only minutes after soccer's global governing body called for Asia and Oceania bids on October 4.
The Kingdom's ambition to host the 2034 men's World Cup is the latest step in a campaign to turn the kingdom into a global sports powerhouse.
