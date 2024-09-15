UAE leaders share messages of peace and happiness on Prophet's birthday

Photos: WAM

President Sheikh Mohamed shared a message of peace and stability on the occasion of the Prophet Muhammad's (PBHU) birthday.

He took to X to wish everyone and wrote: "On the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet (peace be upon him), we ask God to bestow his mercy on all of humanity and bless the world with peace and stability."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE also congratulated the community on the occasion, and wished for "good health and happiness with the blessing of praying for him, loving him [Prophet (peace be upon him)] and following his guidance."

"We draw inspiration from the morals of the Noble Messenger Muhammad (peace be upon him)," said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

The Crown Prince of Dubai also invoked the "eternal message, great morals and blessed values" of the Prophet.

The birthday of the Prophet is a joyous occasion for the nation and its leaders.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court took to X to recall his "eternal message carried to humanity". He also prayed to "God Almighty to spread goodness, security, and peace over the Islamic nation and the entire world."

In most Islamic countries, including the Gulf countries, the Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar.

The UAE has declared a paid holiday for both the private and public sector on Sunday, September 15, on the occasion of the Prophet's birthday. In Sharjah, public parking will be free on Sunday; this does not applied to seven-day paid public parking zones which can be identified by blue parking signs.

No visa amnesty services will be available on Sunday as General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) announced that its centres in Dubai will be closed for the public holiday.