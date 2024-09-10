UAE President welcomes King of Bahrain on arrival in Abu Dhabi

Published: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 8:14 AM Last updated: Tue 10 Sep 2024, 8:15 AM

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain arrived in Abu Dhabi today for a private visit to the UAE.

He was received at the airport by President Sheikh Mohamed.

Also present to welcome the King were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.