UAE President welcomes Emir of Qatar to discuss relations and regional developments

Photo: Wam

Published: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 9:22 PM Last updated: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 9:54 PM

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, arrived today on a visit to the UAE.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani upon his arrival at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.

Present at the reception were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Qatar.

Accompanying the Emir of Qatar during his visit are Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force; Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Chief of the Emiri Diwan of Qatar; Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UAE; and a number of top officials.

