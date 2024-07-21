E-Paper

UAE President, VPs congratulate King of Belgium on National Day

Similar messages were also sent to the country's Prime Minister

By WAM

Photo: WAM
Photo: WAM

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 2:56 PM

Last updated: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 2:57 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a congratulatory message to King Philippe of Belgium on the occasion of his country's National Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to the King of Belgium, and to the country's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.


