UAE President visits injured Yemeni official in Abu Dhabi hospital

Tariq Saleh praised the UAE's historic fraternal stances in supporting the Yemeni people at various levels
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed visited Tariq Mohammed Abdullah Saleh on Wednesday, a member of the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen, who is receiving treatment at Zayed Military Hospital in Abu Dhabi.
The country's Ruler was reassured about his health and wished him a speedy recovery.
Tariq Mohammed Abdullah Saleh expressed his thanks and appreciation for Sheikh Mohamed's visit and reassurance about his health, praying to Allah Almighty to grant him continued health and happiness.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
He also praised the UAE's historic fraternal stances in supporting the Yemeni people at various levels.
ALSO READ: