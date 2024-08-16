UAE President visits Afghanistan Prime Minister receiving treatment in hospital

The community came together on Thursday for the 78th Indian Independence Day celebrations at the embassy in Abu Dhabi
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed visited Afghanistan Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund to inquire about his health while he receives treatment in a hospital in the country.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
For his part, the Afghan Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the generous gesture by Sheikh Mohamed, praising the UAE's historical role in providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people through development projects and support for reconstruction and development in Afghanistan.
ALSO READ:
The community came together on Thursday for the 78th Indian Independence Day celebrations at the embassy in Abu Dhabi
Sheikh Mohammed also took to X to congratulate the nation and its leaders
The mission stressed the need to follow safety instructions issued by authorities on ground
As per Google Maps, the traffic jam has been taking place for over three hours
Their crown princes sent similar messages of condolences to the Jordanian King
She also constantly educates others in the community and promotes environmental sustainability
Pakistan Consul-general Hussain Muhammad advises Pakistanis in the UAE against sharing fake, unreliable social media posts
The Ministry called on the Israeli authorities to stop escalation, and to not take steps that exacerbate tension and instability in the region