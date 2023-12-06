UAE President receives Putin on state visit to the Emirates

Photo: Reuters file

Published: Wed 6 Dec 2023, 5:03 PM

The President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Wednesday received Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a state visit to the country.

UAE Air Force planes escorted the plane carrying the Russian President as he entered the Emirates' airspace.

Putin's convoy was received at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi with official reception ceremonies. Accompanying his convoy was a procession of riders on Arabian horses.

Sheikh Mohamed accompanied Putin as they inspected the guard of honour and witnessed performances of the Russian and UAE national anthems. The official reception ceremony also included a 21-gun artillery salute in honour of the visit and a flypast by the UAE Air Force aerobatics team Al Fursan, trailing smoke in the colours of the Russian flag.

