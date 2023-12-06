UAE President receives Putin on state visit to the Emirates

UAE’s new insurance law: Minimum Dh50,000 claim value mandatory to appeal against dispute committee decision
Expert says that new unit will act as Court of First Instance, reduce number of steps taken to reach resolution
The President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Wednesday received Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a state visit to the country.
UAE Air Force planes escorted the plane carrying the Russian President as he entered the Emirates' airspace.
Putin's convoy was received at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi with official reception ceremonies. Accompanying his convoy was a procession of riders on Arabian horses.
Sheikh Mohamed accompanied Putin as they inspected the guard of honour and witnessed performances of the Russian and UAE national anthems. The official reception ceremony also included a 21-gun artillery salute in honour of the visit and a flypast by the UAE Air Force aerobatics team Al Fursan, trailing smoke in the colours of the Russian flag.
ALSO READ:
Expert says that new unit will act as Court of First Instance, reduce number of steps taken to reach resolution
In a world first, the wakeskating thrill turns into a 77-storey base jump
The 29th edition of the festival runs for 88 days from December 8, 2023 to January 14, 2024
Some admitted that the schemes were 'quite clever' and could easily trick someone into entering bank account details
He is expected to discuss the Israel-Hamas war and international politics; but it's unclear if the Russian president will attend any COP28 events
Saudi Arabia will welcome pilgrims to Islam’s holiest sites in June next year, with the first batch expected to arrive in May
Local markets also witness a surge in demand for products printed with the traditional scarf's design
Expo City's 'throne of peace' near the UAE pavilion has become a star attraction for people to pose