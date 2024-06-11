UAE President receives phone call from Prime Minister of Netherlands

She was promised a funding of $1.75 million; instead she ended up losing $12,000 in travel expenses
President Sheikh Mohamed received a phone call on Monday, June 10, from the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte.
During the call, the two leaders discussed urgent efforts to secure an immediate ceasefire in response to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territory, the need to increase the flow of humanitarian aid, and the importance of protecting civilians.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Both leaders also emphasised that a clear path towards a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution should be established. This is to ensure regional security and stability, not only in Gaza but also in the Middle East and globally.
The phone conversation also underscored that the international community needs to take a decisive action towards achieving a political solution that will prevent he conflict from escalating further.
Additionally, both sides highlighted the importance of promoting global peace, stability, and prosperity while supporting collective international efforts to address shared challenges, ultimately contributing to a better quality of life for all people worldwide.
The phone call between the two leaders also showed that the UAE and the Netherlands have strong bilateral relations. Both sides are committed to enhancing cooperation in a way that benefits both nations and aligns with their shared vision for sustainable development and prosperity.
The UAE is set on enhancing its bilateral relations with other countries. On May 29, Sheikh Mohamed went to China for a two-day state visit at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. Prior to his visit to China, the UAE President was in Korea for a two-day state visit where he discussed with Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol ways to develop the special strategic partnership between the UAE and Korea.
ALSO READ:
She was promised a funding of $1.75 million; instead she ended up losing $12,000 in travel expenses
President Sheikh Mohamed sent a cable of congratulations to the Jordanian ruler
The initiative was part of a special educational project by a university in the emirate
The country's ports are the first line of defence against epidemic, infectious, and zoonotic diseases
This move is the first step in achieving Dubai's vision for the future of governance
All private schools, universities and nurseries in the emirate will reopen on Wednesday, June 19
The rules will come into effect from mid-August 2024
The office confirmed that it will work to provide housing lists